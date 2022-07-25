4’11”, 105 lbs., with brown eyes, and short black hair in braids.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 23, 2022.

Police say 15-year-old Janae Cauley was last seen at her home on the 400 block Locust Street around 9:15 am.

Cauley was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans, police say.

READ MORE: Man critical injured after being shot 7 times in Kensington

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Cauley.