Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 23, 2022.
Police say 15-year-old Janae Cauley was last seen at her home on the 400 block Locust Street around 9:15 am.
Cauley was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans, police say.
Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Cauley.