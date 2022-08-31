Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Sunday.

Police say 13-year-old Makayla Thompson was last seen on the 5500 block of W. Master Street around 5:15 pm. She may be in the area of 53rd and Media Streets.

She was last seen wearing grey shorts, a black t-shirt, and black crocs, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Thompson.