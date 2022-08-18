Curtis is 84 years old, .6’1” and 187lbs.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Tuesday.

Police say 84-year-old Curtis Richardson was last seen at his home on the 7900 block of Forrest Avenue around 6:20 pm.

It is unknown at this time what Richardson had on last before he disappeared, police say.

READ MORE: 14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Richardson.