Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating missing two girls who are sisters last seen on August 10, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen 1300 block of South 56th Street around 4:45 pm.

Satchell was last seen wearing a black dress, blue jean jacket, and black slides, police say.

Farris was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black writing, light blue shorts, and a blue jean jacket with red writing.

Both likes to frequent Center City areas of Liberty Place and Gallery.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of both Satchell and Farris.