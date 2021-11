Philadelphia (WPHL)— Police are seeking the public’s help finding an Philadelphia man who was last seen on Thursday.

Police say endangered 78-year-old Howard Gore was last seen on Thursday, November 4th, 2021, on the 5500 block of Cedar Ave. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light colored jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Howard’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.