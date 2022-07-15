Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on June 26, 2022.

Police say 29-year-old Bryonna Yates was last seen in Philadelphia on the 2800 block of West Montgomery Avenue by family around noon.

The next day, police say Yates was seen by a friend between 11th and 14th Streets in New York City.

Yates was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, navy blue sweatpants, black jacket and carrying a brown teddy bear, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Yates.