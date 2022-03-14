Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on March 4, 2022.

Police say 28-year-old Destiny Sanith left her home on the 2600 block of McKean Street at 2:30 pm to visit her friend in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say Sanith never made it to her friend’s home.

On March 4, 2022, New Jersey State Police found Sanith’s car unattended in Folsom, NJ, at 301 East BlackHorse Pike. New Jersey police told Philadelphia detectives they had brief contact with Sanith at her vehicle earlier that day.

It is unknown what Sanith was last seen wearing, but police say she has a tattoo of a Virgo sign on her right hand.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of McCray.