Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 29, 2022.

Police say 17-year-old Cierra Johnson was last seen at approximately 5:22 pm. She is from the 300 block of Johnson Street but may be in the King of Prussia area, police say.

Johnson was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, a red backpack, and white sneakers.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Johnson.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc