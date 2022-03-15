Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on March 11, 2022.

Police say 40-year-old Claire Giordano was last seen at her home at the Unit block of West Tulpehocken Street.

Giordano she was last seen wearing a brown/green jacket, black pants, and black sneakers.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Giordano.