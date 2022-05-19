Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Monday.

Police say 62-year-old Henry Merritt was last seen at his home on the 200 block of E. Cliveden Street around 11:00 am.

Merritt has salt and pepper hair along with a beard, a tattoo on his right hand that says “Renee”, and a cross on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a white hat, red shirt, black pants, black jacket, and black/red New Balance sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Merritt.