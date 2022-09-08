Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Wednesday.
Police say 19-year-old Dominik McVay was last seen on the 700 block of South 10th Street at midnight.
McVay was last seen wearing a blue shirt depicting a cat wrapped inside a burrito, possibly riding a purple bicycle with silver scratches and white rims.
Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of McVay.