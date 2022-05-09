Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man who was reported missing on May 6, 2022, has returned home to his family on Mother’s Day.

According to police, 62-year-old Harold Williams was last seen on the 2700 block of Red Lion Road around 6:00 am.

Williams was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black Nike sneakers, police say.

Police say Williams returned home Sunday. There has been no reports on where he went or what happened to him.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

