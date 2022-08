Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 31, 2022.

Police say 64-year-old Abdool Nazim was lasts seen on the 12500 block of Knights Road around 7:00 pm.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater, tan pants and gray flip-flops, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Nazim.