He is 6′ 1″, 200 lbs,, gray/black hair, brown eyes

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 8, 2022.

Police say 65-year-old Gary Mettaway was last seen on the 2400 block of Penrose Aveune around 6:00 pm.

Mettaway was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants, burgundy Chuck Taylor sneakers and carrying a beige bag and WAWA bag.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Mettaway.