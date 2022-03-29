Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on March 20, 2022.

Police say 46-year-old Rae Richards was last seen on the 1200 block of Taylor Street around 10:45 pm.

Richards was last seen wearing a light jacket and ball cap carrying a backpack, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Richards.