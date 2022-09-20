Kittrell is 79 years old, 6’0″ tall, 192 lbs., with brown eyes.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Monday.

Police say 79-year-old George Kittrell was last seen on the 6200 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 pm walking away from a care facility at that location.

Kittrell was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue Adidas track pants, and blue and white sneakers, police said. He also walks with a cane.

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Kittrell.