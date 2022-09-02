Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Wednesday.

Police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Morehead was last seen on 6300 block of N. 10th Street around 12:00 pm.

It is unknown what he had on last before his disappearance, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Morehead.