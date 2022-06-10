Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen on June 7, 2022.

Police say 37-year-old James Norcome was last seen on the 3700 block of Genessee Drive around 7:30 am.

Moore was last seen wearing a black tee-shirt and blue shorts, police said.

READ MORE: Suspects on a bike, scooter steals a parked motorcycle

Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Norcome.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc