Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Wednesday.

Police say 62-year-old Orlando Longmire was last seen on the 2900 block of North 27th Street around 5:00 pm.

Longmire was last seen wearing jeans, a red plaid shirt, and a blue Nike cap, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Longmire.