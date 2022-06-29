Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on June 22, 2022.

Police say 31-year-old Brian Brown was last seen on the 200 block of Hortter Street around noon. He has a tattoo on his chest saying “MOE.”

Brown was last seen wearing a black jacket with number three on the back, black sweatpants, and a grey hoodie, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Brown.