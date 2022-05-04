Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on April 30, 2022.

Police say 68-year-old Robert B Barley was last seen on the 3300 block of Mt Vernon Street around 9:30 am.

At this time, there is no clothing description, police say. Barley may be operating a green 1990 Mercury Cougar with an unknown PA tag.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Barley.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

