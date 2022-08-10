Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 30, 2022.

Police say 55-year-old Jean Francois Gervais was last seen on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue around 7:04 am. He was driving a white 2016 Ford Connect XL with Florida tag HAIP57.

Gervais was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, brown pants and black shoes, police say.

READ MORE: Man wanted for killing a man in Cecil. B Moore, loaded gun found at the scene

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Gervais.