Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on April 25, 2022.

Police say 54-year-old Shawn Brown was last seen on the 800 block of Arch Street around 2:48 pm.

Brown was last seen wearing a tan puffy jacket, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Brown.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

