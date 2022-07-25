is 33 years old, 5′ 11″, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair;

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Police say 33-year-old Bruce Coley was last heard from at 4:58 am during a phone call with his girlfriend. It is unknown at this time the date the conversation took place.

Coley is from the 2400 block of N. 50th Street but may be in the area of 52nd Street SEPTA Station, police say.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and denim shorts. Coley may be driving his 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, 4-door burgundy, with PA license plate #LLD9499.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Coley.