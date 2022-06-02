Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on May 29, 2022.

According to police, 52-year-old Robert Ryan from the 2400 block of 78th Street was last seen around 4:16 pm. Police say he may be in the area of 8000 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Ryan was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, navy blue pants, white sneakers, and a medical bracelet on his right arm.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Ryan.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

