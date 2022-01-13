Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing Juvenile from North Philadelphia.

Police say middle schooler Aviana Felipa has been missing since Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Felipa was last seen at her school in Northeast Philadelphia, police say.

Aviana Felipa is 5’2″, 210 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair.

There is no clothing description on Felipa, but police say she is 5’2 and maybe in the area of 6th and Ontario Streets.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aviana Felipa is encouraged to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911