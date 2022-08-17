Abraham is 14 years old 5’6” 170lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Monday.

Police say 14-year-old Abraham Deleon was last seen at his home on the 4600 block of Shelbourne Street around 7:00 pm.

Deleon is considered endangered by the police because of his difficulties with hearing.

It is unknown at this time what Deleon had on last before he disappeared, police say.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Deleon.