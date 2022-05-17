Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police announced Monday a missing teen girl from Northeast Philadelphia has been located.

Police say 12-year-old Marisol Garcia was last seen around 12:30 am at her home on the 7200 block of Rutland Street Saturday.

On Monday, Garcia was located, police say. At this time, there is no information on the cause of her disappearance.

