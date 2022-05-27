Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on May 26, 2022.

Police say 18-year-old Kayla Jackson was last seen on the 6600 block of N. 21st Street around 4:00 pm.

Jackson was last seen wearing a black Valor track suit and black Nike sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Jackson.