Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Monday.

Police say 54-year-old Judith Sanchez was last seen on the 5000 block of Tulip Street around 10:00 am. She likes to frequent the area and stores near the 3400 block of Aramingo Avenue.

Sanchez was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shirt and gray slip-on shoes, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Sanchez.