, 5’09” tall, and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair;

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing endangered woman last seen on July 17, 2022.

Police say 46-year-old Meridith Williams was last seen on the 1900 block of Sansom Street.

It is unknown what Williams had on before her disappearance, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Williams.