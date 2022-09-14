Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on September 8, 2022.

Police say 25-year-old Christian Avila-Rivera was last seen on the 1800 block of South 19th Street.

Rivera is thin build and frequents North Philadelphia. Police say he is thinner now than in the photo provided.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Rivera.