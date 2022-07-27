Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 22, 2022.

Police say 68-year-old Gerald O’Bryant was last seen on the 2200 block of Oxford Street around 3:30 am.

O’Bryant was last seen wearing a blue “Univ of Penn” long sleeve shirt and black pants, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of O’Bryant.