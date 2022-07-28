Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 23, 2022.

Police say 37-year-old Boonly Lim was last seen on the 500 block of East Clarkson Ave. around 9:00 pm.

It is unknown what Lim had on before he disappeared, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Lim.