He is 5′ 10″, 146 lbs., black hair and brown eyes.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on September 7, 2022.

Police say 84-year-old Benecio Arnell was last seen at Albert Einstein Medical Center around 12:00 am.

It is unknown what Arnell was wearing before he disappeared, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Arnell.