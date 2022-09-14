Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on September 7, 2022.
Police say 84-year-old Benecio Arnell was last seen at Albert Einstein Medical Center around 12:00 am.
It is unknown what Arnell was wearing before he disappeared, police said.
Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Arnell.