Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Sunday.

Police say 75-year-old Alfeda Miller-Horn was last seen on the 1600 block of Thompson Street around 8:00 pm.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, black tights with a white strip, black sandals, and a multicolored head wrap, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Horn.