Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 1, 2022.

Police say Liliana Khinchegashvili was last seen at her home on the 5600 block of Sprague Street around 3:30 pm. Police did not confirm her age.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black Adidas pants with a stripe and Nike Retro sneakers, police say

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Khinchegashvili.