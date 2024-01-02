After running away from the Wintergreen Animal Hospital, Dexter, an Australian Shepard, went missing in the woods on Christmas Day.

Dexter’s owner, Kayla Szocki, immediately began raising awareness to find him, between creating a Facebook group, actively searching, and posting fliers anywhere she could.

However, it was the help of her friend, Megan Tauber, and her four-legged companion, Bailey, that made the difference.

Bailey is a hunting dog, and was taken out with Kayla and Megan every day helping to track down Dexter.

After 97 hours of searching, Bailey caught a whiff of Dexter’s scent and went crazy, eventually leading the search party directly to him.

Dexter is now home, safe and healthy.