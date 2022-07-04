Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 4, 2022.

Police say 10-year-old Aziz Garcia was last seen at his foster home on the 1200 block of W. Thompson Street around midnight. Garcia could possibly be in the area of the 2100 block of N. 8th Street.

He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black ‘Nike’ sneakers.

READ MORE: 2 security guards face pending charges for shooting a man in Northeast Philadelphia

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Garcia.