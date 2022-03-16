Police say missing 12-year-old boy has no known relatives

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing child last seen on Monday.

Police say 12-year-old Simjie Morrison was last seen at ‘Forget Me Knot Youth Services’ located on the 1600 block of N. 15th Street around 9:00 a.m.

It is unknown what Morrison had on, and police say there are no known whereabouts, companions, or relatives.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Morrison.