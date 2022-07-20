Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police announced Tuesday that a 10-year-old missing boy returned home after being away for hours.

Police say 10-year-old Tristen Steven went missing Tuesday around 8:00 am on 3000 block of N 21 Street.

Steven was last seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt with “All we do is win” and “Martin Luther 2022” on the sides, blue and green shorts with a polo horse on the left leg, and black new balance 990’s sneakers.

Police want to thank the public for spreading the word to find Ford.