Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on May 26, 2022.

Police say 10-year-old Levonne Murphy was last seen on the 2900 block of North Judson Street around 3:00 pm.

Murphy was last seen wearing black New Balance sneakers, blue Nike sweatpants with a white stripe down the side, and a white T-Shirt with an unknown design on it, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Murphy.