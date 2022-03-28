Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on March 25, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Jay Skinner was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility located on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around 7:30 pm.

Youth Emergency Services offers immediate housing and respite to youth facing housing insecurity or unable to live with family safely, according to their website.

Skinner was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, red/black Nike Air Force1 high-top sneakers.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Skinner.