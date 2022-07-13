Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Monday.

Police say 88-year-old Albert Hampton was last seen on at Germantown Avenue and School House Lane around 3:30 pm.

Hampton was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Hampton.