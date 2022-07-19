Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 17, 2022.

Police say 72-year-old Jimmie Williams was last seen on the 1400 block of North Wilton Street around 9:00 am.

Williams was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and eyeglasses, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Williams.