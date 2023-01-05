The Amber Alert that went out this morning for a missing 7-month-old girl in South Jersey has been cancelled.

7-month-old Emerie Riveria was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday in Vineland, NJ with her father.

Amber Alerts were issued all morning by NJ and PA state police and state troopers were searching for a 2013 Acura MDX with New Jersey plates H79NSN.

At 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to PHL17 that the Amber Alert has been cancelled and that 7-month-old Emerie Riveria was found safe

No other details have been released at this time.