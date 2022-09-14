She is 4′ 0″, 180 lbs., heavy build, light complexion, sandy brown hair and blue eyes

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Saturday.

Police say 27-year-old Miranda Shelton was last seen on the 1600 block of Church Lane around 7:40 pm. She was seen entering a black Cadillac with an unknown driver, police said.

Shelton was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown and white pants, and black Timberland boots, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Shelton.