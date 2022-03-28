Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen on March 25, 2022.

Police say 17-year-old Dimya Acevedo was last seen on the 2200 block of North 27th Street around noon.

Acevedo was last seen wearing a cream jacket and purple jeans, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Acevedo.