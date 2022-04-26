Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Sunday.

Police say 15-year-old Niajah Cheers was last seen on the 1600 block of North 15th Street at 3:00 pm.

Cheers was last seen wearing black shorts and a white tank top shirt, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Cheers.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc