Teen girl went missing after she left school Tuesday

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Tuesday.

Police say 15-year-old Jada Sanders was last seen on the 1600 block of N. 15th Street at 3:30 pm.

Sanders was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey pants, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Central Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Sanders.